Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

Nordson stock opened at $231.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

