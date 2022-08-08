Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

NIDB stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

