Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %
NIDB stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.