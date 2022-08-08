Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.57.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Novavax Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.