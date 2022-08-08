Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

