Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stake Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE NUS opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

