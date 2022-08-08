Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 974,745 shares.The stock last traded at $2.61 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

