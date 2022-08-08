Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading Up 10.8%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58. Approximately 4,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVEI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

