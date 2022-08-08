nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.60 EPS.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.24. 6,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,895. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

