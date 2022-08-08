nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.60 EPS.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,895. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

