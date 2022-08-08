NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.70 and last traded at $181.45. 707,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,152,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $435.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.