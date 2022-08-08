NVR (NYSE:NVR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,359.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,239.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,532.86. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

