Nxt (NXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,005.00

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $3.29 million and $80,005.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025727 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017524 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005116 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars.
