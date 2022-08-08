Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 53,366 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 53,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,513.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,339,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,207,187.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Oak Street Health Stock Performance
OSH stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,680. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $64.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.
Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
See Also
