Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

OSH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.41. 13,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,730,746.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 147,511 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,429,755.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,395,759 shares in the company, valued at $41,914,642.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,014,413 shares of company stock worth $25,854,151 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

