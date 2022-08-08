Oblong (OBLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Oblong to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 138.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBLG opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Oblong has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Oblong

Separately, Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Oblong from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.