Observer Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Observer has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $222,021.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

