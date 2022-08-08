Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins Sells 25,075 Shares

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$265,062.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,547 shares in the company, valued at C$428,614.23.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OBE traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 327,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,286. The company has a market capitalization of C$897.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

