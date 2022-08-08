OctoFi (OCTO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,593.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00007739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $20,593.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00130967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070643 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

