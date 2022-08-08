OctoFi Trading Up 2.8% This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $23,619.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00007773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.