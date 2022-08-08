Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $52.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Olin has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Olin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,064,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.