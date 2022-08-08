Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 3,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 403,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

