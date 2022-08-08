OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $337.71 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00010108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $337.71 million and approximately $52.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00237247 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

