OneLedger (OLT) Hits Market Cap of $3.73 Million

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. OneLedger has a market cap of $3.73 million and $220,058.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,913.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00132034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00069627 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

