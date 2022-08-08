Ontology Price Tops $0.29 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $253.62 million and $18.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00119887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00278310 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00038640 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

