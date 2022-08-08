Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 118.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAX stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

