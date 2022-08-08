Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,248 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 767.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

