Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $29,566.97 and $27.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

