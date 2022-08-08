Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 582,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. Open Text has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Open Text by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

