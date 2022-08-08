Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 585,635 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $39.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Open Text Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,015.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

