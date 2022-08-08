OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 265 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lennar by 165.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 99,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Lennar by 12.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

