OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 271 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $270.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.83. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

