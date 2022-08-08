OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 282 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $198.70 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

