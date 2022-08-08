OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

