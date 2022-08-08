OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

CMI stock opened at $220.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

