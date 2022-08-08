OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 263 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $134.03 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

