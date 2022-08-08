OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 375 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.08 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

