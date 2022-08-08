OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.55 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aflac by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

AFL opened at $59.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

