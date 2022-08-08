OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.
Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $253.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.37.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
