OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 351 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.86. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

