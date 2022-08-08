OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 453 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.67. The company has a market cap of $345.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

