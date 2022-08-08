Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $587,729,000 after acquiring an additional 736,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.15. 36,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,570. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

