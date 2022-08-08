Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.42 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $88.35 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,076.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00131742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.