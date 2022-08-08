Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 9,689 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. 29,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.