Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 661 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $11.72 on Monday, reaching $474.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,099. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.