Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 661 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $11.72 on Monday, reaching $474.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,099. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.
Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
