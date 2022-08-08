Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $49.57 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.