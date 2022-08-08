Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $5,819,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,814. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

