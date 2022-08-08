Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 142,132 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Getty Realty worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Profile

