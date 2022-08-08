Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,607,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,782,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,557,000 after buying an additional 223,400 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 145.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

AVGO traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $547.62. 12,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

