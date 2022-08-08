Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 5,315 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,430. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

