Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.33. 1,295,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,152,633. The firm has a market cap of $445.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $205.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

