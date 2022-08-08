Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 435,646 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 435,646 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 89,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,348. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

